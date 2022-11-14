2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo coming to Cleveland in 2023

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three time Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Lizzo announce today she will be making her way to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12.

Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Lizzo was crowned “Entertainer of the Year” in 2019 by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, and is known for her music, clothing line, acting and TV appearances.

Her hit song “Truth Hurts” dominated Billboard’s “Hot 100″ chart for seven weeks, becoming the longest running #1 song by a solo female rap artist ever.

More information about Lizzo, as well as the tour, can be found here.

