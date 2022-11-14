Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo coming to Cleveland in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three time Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Lizzo announce today she will be making her way to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12.

Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Lizzo was crowned “Entertainer of the Year” in 2019 by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, and is known for her music, clothing line, acting and TV appearances.

Her hit song “Truth Hurts” dominated Billboard’s “Hot 100″ chart for seven weeks, becoming the longest running #1 song by a solo female rap artist ever.

