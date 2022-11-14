2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly week; Rain Tuesday night changes to a winter mix Wednesday

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colder than normal pattern will be with us all week. A mostly cloudy sky today. High temperatures around 40 degrees. The wind will be fairly light. The team is monitoring a system in Texas this morning. This moisture will quickly track into our area by tomorrow evening. We will keep it dry during the day with a cloudy sky. Looks like it will be just warm enough in the atmosphere for this to be rain at first most of Tuesday night. As the air mass gets colder by Wednesday, we will transition over to a winter mix through the day. This could be in the form of some rain, sleet, or snow. Lake effect snow will then kick in Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

