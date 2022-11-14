2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Own a piece of Cleveland history: ‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale

A Christmas Story House (Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and...
A Christmas Story House (Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(PRNewsFoto)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of Cleveland history is now for sale, and you can own this ‘major award’ for the right price!

The house, located at 3159 W. 11th Street, was featured in the 1983 film ‘A Christmas Story’.

Built in 1895, it was purchased on eBay in December 2004, according to the listing, and restored to its original movie glory.

Starting public tours in November 2006, the attraction has welcomed over a million guests and counting.

Annually, the listing claims admissions alone boast over 75,000 attendees, with many more visiting the gift shop across the street.

Becoming a tradition for Cleveland families and beyond, the house has ranked fourth on Trip Advisor’s “Top Attractions in Cleveland” list, and is open year-round, seven days a week.

On top of tours, both the house and the neighboring house, known as the Bumpus House, are available for overnight rentals.

But its not just the house for sale, the entire campus is outlined in the listing. This means the house, museum, gift shop, neighboring lots and more can all be yours.

The asking price has not yet been made available.

This announcement came just ahead of the HBO Max reboot ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ being released on Thursday.

The entire 1.3 acres can be viewed on their website, check it out for yourself...we ‘triple-dog-dare’ you!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Parallax in Tremont temporarily closed
Critically acclaimed Tremont restaurant closes its doors among staffing shortage
(Source: WOIO)
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
New mural outside Corky's Place in Lakewood
Popular Lakewood karaoke bar partners with local artist for new celestial mural
Celebrating 4 years of giving back
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population