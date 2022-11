Plea expected from accused drunken driver who caused serious accident in Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of driving drunk and causing a serious car crash earlier this year is scheduled to plead guilty in Medina County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

David Landrum is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and OVI.

Medina police said on Feb. 21, Landrum crashed into a car on Lafayette Road as the driver was making a turn into a driveway.

The victim, Alexis Culver, 21, was trapped in her car.

Family members told 19 News, Culver underwent several emergency surgeries.

Landrum fled, but was later arrested and transported to a local hospital, according to police.

