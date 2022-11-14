RTA Power & Way Job Fair

2 Strong 4 Bullies
((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will host a Power & Way job fair on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Open positions include:

  • Line Maintainers-electrical education required
  • Signal Maintainers-electrical education required
  • Laborers

Written test for electrical positions is available between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rail Complex Service Building (2nd building), located at 6000 Grand Ave., Cleveland. Entrance is located at E. 75th Street and Grand Avenue, off of Opportunity Corridor.

Interviews will be conducted at the job fair.

