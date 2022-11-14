2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

Augustin Thompkins (Source: Solon police)
Augustin Thompkins (Source: Solon police)(Source: Solon police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man will be sentenced Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend.

Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.

The deadly accident happened on July 1.

Solon police said they pulled over Thompkins for a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. According to police, Thompkins was swerving and had no tail lights on his Jeep SUV.

Thompkins stopped on I-480 Eastbound near the Green Road overpass, but then fled the scene, said police.

Officers involved in the traffic stop lost sight of the vehicle, but a third officer noticed Thompkins had crashed on US 422 East near Harper Road.

Ishonna Pratcher, 26, of Euclid, was thrown from the vehicle and killed, said police.

The couple’s two children, a one-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were also in the vehicle. They were treated at a local hospital and released to family members.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
(Source: Family)
Plea expected from accused drunken driver who caused serious accident in Medina County
(Source: WOIO)
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
Dead body found inside home in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood
Dead body found inside home in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood