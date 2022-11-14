2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect tries to rob Akron Domino’s Pizza delivery driver for pizza

By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron police, a Domino’s delivery driver was robbed Friday night by a man who tried to take a pizza without paying for it.

The delivery driver told police he was trying to make a delivery at Edgewood Avenue when the suspect tried to run off with the pizza.

Police went to Domino’s Pizza on 1326 Vernon Odom Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. to talk to the victim.

Police say the suspect motioned to his waistband as if he had a gun and made a verbal threat to the delivery driver.

The Domino’s driver was able to flee, police say.

The suspect is a young heavyset man who is 5-foot 11-inches.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

