Why did it take 5 hours for Cleveland police to issue Sunday’s AMBER Alert?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old boy was found safe after police officials in Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert Sunday evening.

Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around noon on Sunday, according to police.

The alert to phones throughout the region didn’t go off until shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Jonathan’s mother, Donella Williams, 35, took the child from the hospital while he was being treated for alleged abuse.

The original alert even said the child may have still had an IV in his arm.

Donella Williams

Police confirmed to 19 News at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Jonathan was found safe and Williams turned herself into police custody, but only after she also saw the alert go out to phones.

Officials said EMS took Jonathan back to Rainbow Babies for evaluation of child abuse.

Police said Jonathan was possibly in the hospital for abuse before his disappearance.

AMBER ALERT: 2101 Adelbert Rd. RBC. 8 year old juvenile was in the hosptial for possible abuse. Mother came to the hospital and took the child and left. Child is Johnathan Davis. Mother is Donnella Williams 35 year old female pictured here. please call 9-1-1 with information. pic.twitter.com/jWTiciTxPU — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) November 14, 2022

Police confirmed at 9:23 p.m. the vehicle was found near E. 76th Avenue and Central Road in Cleveland.

We have requested information from Cleveland Police, as to why it took nine hours to determine this was an AMBER Alert situation, and get a emergency phone alert sent out.

Police have yet to respond.

