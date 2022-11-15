1,000 free turkeys: KNR partners with 19 News for 10th annual Thanksgiving giveaway

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Kisling, Nestico & Redick will host its tenth annual Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 18, with help from 19 News.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3412 West Market Street in Fairlawn.

Anyone who donates a non-perishable food item or gently used coat will receive a free turkey.

All of the food collected will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

The coats will be distributed to Volunteers of America.

Don’t have a ride? Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides to and from KNR for the event.

Find more information about the free transportation by clicking here.