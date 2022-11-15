2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

1,000 free turkeys: KNR partners with 19 News for 10th annual Thanksgiving giveaway

1,000 free turkeys: KNR partners with 19 News for 10th annual Thanksgiving giveaway
1,000 free turkeys: KNR partners with 19 News for 10th annual Thanksgiving giveaway(Source: WOIO)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Kisling, Nestico & Redick will host its tenth annual Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 18, with help from 19 News.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3412 West Market Street in Fairlawn.

Anyone who donates a non-perishable food item or gently used coat will receive a free turkey.

All of the food collected will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

The coats will be distributed to Volunteers of America.

Don’t have a ride? Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides to and from KNR for the event.

Find more information about the free transportation by clicking here.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction

Latest News

‘A Christmas Story’ house owner explains why landmark is going up for sale
Elyria bank robbery suspect (Source: Elyria police)
Suspect remains on the loose after robbing Elyria bank
A new vision for the Severance property would see much change for the struggling mall
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
Image Source - Lyft
Arrive Alive: Free rides for Summit County residents during Thanksgiving holiday