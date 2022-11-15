2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Meteorologists deliver Winter Weather Forecast

By Brian Duffy
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We are bearing down on winter in northeast Ohio and we all know it is going to be cold and we are going to get snow, but we also know that there are varying degrees of winter nastiness so we are certainly entitled to hope for the best.

The best being that the winter does not come with a one-two knockout combination of long stretches of below-freezing cold and multiple heavy snow storms.

The First Alert 19 Meteorologists however are calling for us to be ready for a colder than usual winter, but not substantially colder and certainly not a long-lasting deep freeze into February.

Meteorologist Samantha Roberts said a La Nina pattern has set up globally, for a 3rd straight winter, and that will cool the waters of the Pacific Ocean, which has her forecast leaning toward a colder-than-average pattern through December and January.

Average temperatures in December, in northeast Ohio, are around 34 degrees and in January settle in at just under 30 degrees.

“This year we’ll be just a little bit below average for December and January and then pretty typical from there which is a good thing because we have that winter fatigue as we head into February,” she said.

As far as the snow goes, we all remember the 2 significant snow storms that hit the city of Cleveland last year, but despite those heavy snows, last year was still the 7th straight year, according to 19 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas, that we have been below average for snowfall.

Jason does not see that streak extending another year due to La Nina and a storm track that he said missed us last year but seems to be bearing down on us this winter.

“It looks like we could be looking at higher than average snowfall, our official forecast is 60 to 70 inches of snow, normally we get about 60 to 65 inches so slightly above normal,” he said.

Those measurements are taken at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport so those numbers will vary, especially if you are on the east side in the snow belt, but our meteorologists have nailed this tricky forecast the last two years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

