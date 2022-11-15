$2M bond set for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas in October.

Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Cleveland police said Spivey shot and killed Delvonte King, 22, and Domonique King, 26, while they were sitting inside a car near the 16100 block of Walden Avenue.

Spivey allegedly walked up to the car wearing a ski mask and opened fire, killing both brothers.

“Relentless efforts by the Cleveland homicide division and our task force resulted in the arrest of a violent and dangerous fugitive. We will never stop pursuing these dangerous fugitives, no matter how long it takes and how far the distance,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Spivey is being held on a $2 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will return to court on Nov. 22.

