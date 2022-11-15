Browns, Bills in Buffalo: Over 2 feet of snow possible by Sunday’s game in New York

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meteorologists in New York are calling for heavy snow accumulation in time for Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

The National Weather Service of Buffalo said lake effect snowfall expected to begin on Thursday and last through Sunday night could accumulate to two feet “or more” in parts of Erie County in New York.

The 6-3 Buffalo Bills are scheduled to host the 3-6 Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.

