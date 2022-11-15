2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns, Bills in Buffalo: Over 2 feet of snow possible by Sunday’s game in New York

FILE - Fans shown among empty seats covered in snow at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football...
FILE - Fans shown among empty seats covered in snow at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meteorologists in New York are calling for heavy snow accumulation in time for Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

The National Weather Service of Buffalo said lake effect snowfall expected to begin on Thursday and last through Sunday night could accumulate to two feet “or more” in parts of Erie County in New York.

The 6-3 Buffalo Bills are scheduled to host the 3-6 Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.

