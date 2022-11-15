2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘A Christmas Story’ house owner explains why landmark is going up for sale

By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday the landmark “A Christmas Story’ house went up for sale.

Own a piece of Cleveland history: ‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale

The current owner Brian Jones posted on Facebook explaining why the house is up for sale.

Jones says in the Facebook post that they are not closing and will remain open for now and into the future.

For people with reservations for overnights to stay in the house and pre-purchased tickets will be honored.

“A Christmas Story’ house is located at 3159 W. 11th Street.

