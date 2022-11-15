‘A Christmas Story’ house owner explains why landmark is going up for sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday the landmark “A Christmas Story’ house went up for sale.

The current owner Brian Jones posted on Facebook explaining why the house is up for sale.

Jones says in the Facebook post that they are not closing and will remain open for now and into the future.

For people with reservations for overnights to stay in the house and pre-purchased tickets will be honored.

“A Christmas Story’ house is located at 3159 W. 11th Street.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.