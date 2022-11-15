Cleveland restaurant owner brings culinary training program to juvenile detention center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brandon Chrostowski is known for giving people second chances.

“We’re trying to make change and it comes in all ages, types and sizes,” said Chrostowski.

Chrostowski own’s EDWINS in Shaker Square and runs a program that teaches formerly incarcerated adults culinary and hospitality skills.

“We make sure someone regardless of their past has a right to a fair and equal future,” said Chrostowski.

Now, Chrostowski is bringing a program to teenagers inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

“People aren’t pursing that secondary like they use to... and so not only a skill trade is a good option but also with someone who recognizes what you are going through.

This new program will begin in December and will be five days a week.

The students will not only learn culinary skills but life skills as well.

“We’re teaching young men and women how to be men and women. We’re teaching adults most often times how to rehumanize after prison has ripped so much of that away.”

Chrostowski says he wants to make sure these teens stay out of trouble so they don’t end up in prison as adults.

“We have a standard to get inside hearts and minds and say hey you can change if you want to,” said Chrostowski.

