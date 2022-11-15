2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cory Barron update: Cause of 2014 death for man found in Lorain County landfill now ruled homicide

Cory Barron (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County coroner’s office released an update on the investigation into Cory Barron’s 2014 death.

Barron’s death has now been ruled a homicide, according to coroner Dr. Frank Miller, after Cleveland police provided additional information in the case:

“Since the death of Cory Barron in 2014, additional investigation has been conducted by private investigators and the Cleveland Division of Police. The Lorain County Coroner has been provided with information by the Cleveland Police that Cory Barron was involved in an altercation at Progressive Field prior to his disappearance and death. In light of the additional information, his death was due to the actions or failure to act of another person or persons. The manner of death for Cory Barron has been changed from undetermined to homicide.

The cause of death for Cory Barron is unchanged and is sequelae of multiple blunt impacts to the head, trunk and extremities due to descent down a trash chute into an enclosed dumpster. The manner is homicide.”

The 22-year-old, of Fremont, was last reported alive during a July 2014 Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field.

A worker at a Republic Services landfill in Lorain County found Barron’s body in a load of trash several days after his disappearance.

Cleveland police previously confirmed that Barron’s body was taken to the landfill after it was collected from a dumpster at Progressive Field.

The door with access to the trash chute was locked during baseball game
A monetary reward is offered for important information in Barron’s case.

