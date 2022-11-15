Drunken driver sentenced for April crash that resulted in 2 deaths in Portage County

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Portage County is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Monachino previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after the crash.

**19 News will live stream the 9 a.m. sentencing**

Investigators and the county prosecutor’s office said Monachino crashed into 29-year-old Ryan Tucholsky’s motorcycle on State Route 82 in Aurora on April 29.

Tucholsky’s passenger, 40-year-old Sara Tartaglio, was thrown from the motorcycle at the moment of impact. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Twinsburg, officials said.

Less than a week later, Tucholsky also died from injuries that he sustained in the crash.

Monachino initially fled from the scene, but he was captured by troopers after crashing his car a second time.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.