FIRST ALERT DAYS: Wednesday and Thursday for heavy lake snow east of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure will track through the area tonight followed by blustery weather with lake effect snow in the area the rest of the week. Today will feature a cloudy sky. A light winter mix develops later this afternoon. This could be in the form of some rain, sleet, or snow. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. A winter mix in the area tonight. Lake effect snow will be blowing off of Lake Michigan and Lake Erie the rest of the week. The general steering wind starting tomorrow and through Thursday will be in a westerly direction. The heavy snow accumulation looks to be in the zone east of Cleveland. A Euclid to Ashtabula County line. Several inches of snow could happen in this area where bands persist. You need to be prepared for dangerous road conditions. The team will be nowcasting this around the clock. High temperatures tomorrow and Thursday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

