2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Wednesday and Thursday for heavy lake snow east of Cleveland

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure will track through the area tonight followed by blustery weather with lake effect snow in the area the rest of the week. Today will feature a cloudy sky. A light winter mix develops later this afternoon. This could be in the form of some rain, sleet, or snow. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. A winter mix in the area tonight. Lake effect snow will be blowing off of Lake Michigan and Lake Erie the rest of the week. The general steering wind starting tomorrow and through Thursday will be in a westerly direction. The heavy snow accumulation looks to be in the zone east of Cleveland. A Euclid to Ashtabula County line. Several inches of snow could happen in this area where bands persist. You need to be prepared for dangerous road conditions. The team will be nowcasting this around the clock. High temperatures tomorrow and Thursday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 14, 2022
Northeast Ohio Weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday night
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold week ahead; a wintry mix develops Tuesday night
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold week ahead; a wintry mix develops Tuesday night
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 14, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 14, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Colder air and wintry mix linger into the upcoming week
Northeast Ohio weather: Colder air and wintry mix linger into the upcoming week