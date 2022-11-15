Frontier to pay back $222M in refunds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has reached an agreement with Frontier Airlines to refund $222M in delayed refunds, according to a report from the Associated Press

Frontier is one of six carriers (five outside the US), that will be paying back refunds, in addition to fines. These original refunds come from flights dating back to the onset of the pandemic.

Michael Boyd with Boyd Group International said that these refunds coming years after the initial flight cancellations shows a massive failure for the airline.

These refunds are to begin immediately. Anyone who was hoping for a refund following a flight cancellation due to COVID-19 should contact Frontier.

