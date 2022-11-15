2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Health officials discuss rise in respiratory viruses in children across Ohio

(Arizona's Family)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health called a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss respiratory illnesses in children across the state.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by officials from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and University Hospitals for the noon briefing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction

Latest News

Miller Family Pavilion
Cleveland Clinic to start charging for certain messages in MyChart
City of Akron now requires CO detectors Source: (Canva)
City of Akron now requires Carbon Monoxide detectors
As respiratory infections remain at elevated levels nationwide.
Cleveland-area hospitals say RSV, flu cases rising
Cleveland-area hospitals say RSV, flu cases rising
Cleveland-area hospitals say RSV, flu cases rising