Heavy lake effect snow east of Cleveland Wednesday, Thursday (19 First Alert Weather Days)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s going to be a cold and active week ahead.

An area of low pressure will move through our area tonight, and this feature will bring us a widely scattered mix of rain and snow.

A few slushy spots may develop over the course of the night.

The wintry mix will continue through the day tomorrow.

It will be a cold and blustery day with wind chill (or “feels-like”) temperatures in the 20s all day.

Wednesday night, we’ll transition to lake effect snow showers, some of which may produce brief whiteout conditions.

The snow showers will linger through the day Thursday, especially downwind of the lake in the Primary Snow Belt, where we anticipate the highest snowfall totals.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for Ashtabula and Lake counties from Wednesday night through Thursday.

Where squalls set up and persist, motorists should plan for low visibility and snow-coated roads.

Snowfall totals will decrease as you travel outside of the Primary Snow Belt.

Southwest winds will push the lake effect snow northeast up the lakeshore to Buffalo on Friday.

Our friends on the far eastern end of Lake Erie will be measuring snow in feet, not inches, this weekend.

Other than a few flurries or light snow showers, Friday and Saturday will be quiet locally.

However, the team is closely monitoring the potential for more lake effect snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Our other big weather story over the coming days will be the bitterly cold temperatures on tap for the weekend.

Temperatures will be below freezing all weekend!

Expect wind chill temperatures in the teens and single digits during this time.

