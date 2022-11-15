How Mentor police plan to bust porch pirates during 2022 holiday season

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - With online sales expecting to break records again for the holiday season, Mentor police are bringing back their undercover porch pirate detail.

Officers say they will be driving throughout city neighborhoods in unmarked vehicles, using surveillance equipment and bait boxes that contain GPS tracking units.

Porch pirates will often follow delivery trucks around or drive around neighborhoods looking for high value packages that they can flip for easy cash, police say.

Police are reminding residents to take the following precautionary steps:

Be sure to track your online orders.

Remove packages from your porch as soon as they are delivered.

Consider getting security cameras.

Police are also reminding residents to be a good neighbor and keep an eye out for each other.

If you see a suspicious car, or a theft in progress, write down the license plate and call police.

People convicted of a misdemeanor theft in they city of Mentor can face up to six-months in jail, even on a first offense.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of theft, contact the Mentor Police Department at (440) 255-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.