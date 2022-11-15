LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.

Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the truck and driver shared by Lorain Police:

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say (Lorain County CSI)

If you recognize the truck or driver, call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

