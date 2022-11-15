Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.
Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the truck and driver shared by Lorain Police:
If you recognize the truck or driver, call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.
Tipsters can stay anonymous.
