2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school bus, according to authorities.(kali9 via Canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a deadly crash where a mother died Tuesday morning.

WIS reports 41-year-old Donna Gearhart was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the road after putting her child on a school bus.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The SCHP didn’t immediately release any further information regarding the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction

Latest News

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation
Drunken driver sentenced for April crash that resulted in 2 deaths in Portage County
Drunken driver sentenced for April crash that resulted in 2 deaths in Portage County
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself