Sentencing for man convicted of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County judge will sentence Tuesday the man convicted of killing Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland mayor.

A jury found Robert Shepard guilty of the below charges on Oct. 31 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

One count of aggravated murder

One count of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

Judge Deena Calabrese is expected to share Shepard’s sentence around 1 p.m.

Prosecutors said the 30-year-old lured Jackson on Sept. 19, 2021 to Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood.

That’s where prosecutors said another unidentified suspect gunned down Jackson, 24.

Both Shepard and the suspected shooter then fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

Investigators arrested Shepard on Oct. 27, 2021. His conviction came almost one full year later.

Police have not identified the shooter or made any other arrests in the case.