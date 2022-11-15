2 Strong 4 Bullies
Study: 1 in 6 high school students vape, smoke and use tobacco

Experts say new numbers from 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey are ‘extraordinarily troubling’
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A new study shows a disturbing trend sweeping the country and even right here in Northeast Ohio: students vaping now more than ever.

Data from the National Youth Tobacco survey shows 1 in 6 high school students vape, smoke or use tobacco and all, nearly 3.1 million students vaped or used tobacco in the past month according to a survey done from January through May.

Dr. Humberto Choi, pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic says it’s indicative of a larger problem.

“High-school students are the age of 13 to 17 so it’s a stage in their life where their brains are still developing. These kids are being exposed to nicotine products that sometimes have a high concentration and high dose of their products and they are very susceptible to addiction,” he said.

Dr. Choi says we have to keep enforcing the laws or the numbers will keep rising.

