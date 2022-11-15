2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect remains on the loose after robbing Elyria bank

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and FBI agents are searching for a man who robbed a bank Saturday morning.

Elyria police said the robber walked into Northwest Bank in the 100 block of Chestnut Commons Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Elyria bank robbery
Elyria bank robbery((Source: Elyria police))

He then demanded money from the clerk and alluded to having a weapon, said police.

He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, with white and red accents, dark track pants, and a black mask.

After getting an unknown amount of money, he drove away in an unknown make/model black SUV southbound towards Chestnut Ridge Road, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria Detective Loesch ta 440-326-1205 or e-mail him at Tloesch@cityofelyria.org.

