Woman found dead inside downtown Cleveland hotel

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Hilton Hotel on Lakeside Avenue Monday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Medical Examiner identified the woman as Melida Chen.

According to Cleveland police, hotel security entered Chen’s room around 10 a.m. to perform a well-check, after people she knew became concerned when they could not reach her.

After Chen’s body was found, Cleveland police officers were called to the scene.

According to officers, there was no obvious signs of trauma, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.

