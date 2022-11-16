2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 suspected drug dealers arrested in connection to Vermilion man’s overdose death

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office along with several other area law enforcement agencies announced the arrests of two suspected drug dealers connected to 22-year-old Justin Cramer’s death, Tuesday.

Cramer, who was from Vermilion, died from a fentanyl overdose in May.

Tyler Wayne Fox, 22, and Abigail Suzanne Link, 22, are charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in fentanyl.

Both will face several years in prison, if convicted.

“I think it’s a good idea to show everybody this can happen. There’s a risk involved in selling drugs,” Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson said. “If it causes a death this is very well what could happen if you’re caught.”

Vermilion Detective Sgt. Scott Holmes worked to find those responsible for Cramer’s death.

Holmes said the new father was working to overcome his drug addiction and was in drug rehabilitation shortly before his death.

“He was tight with his family, tight with his child and his girlfriend,” Holmes said. “He was trying to deal with his addiction, and it got the best of him.”

This year, according to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, 90 people have died from drug overdoses in the county. Of those drug overdose deaths, 84 of them have been from fentanyl.

Tomlinson said it’s “notoriously difficult” to hold drug dealers accountable for any drug-related deaths they have caused. He said they will do whatever it takes to bring justice to more families.

“I think any time we can link the individual who sold the drugs to the Individual who used, we’re going to take advantage of that,” Tomlinson said. “Moving forward looking at those cases where we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that that individual sold those drugs that caused that death.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Liv’s law would create harsher penalties for repeat drunk drivers who cause deadly crashes.
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI law after losing daughter to drunk driver
Cleveland mayor's grandson
Man sentenced to life for involvement in killing of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Parents push for stricter ovi law after losing daughter to drunk driver
Parents push for stricter ovi law after losing daughter to drunk driver
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of a...
Cleveland Guardians’ Terry Francona named American League Manager of the Year