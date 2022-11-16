2 suspected drug dealers arrested in connection to Vermilion man’s overdose death

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office along with several other area law enforcement agencies announced the arrests of two suspected drug dealers connected to 22-year-old Justin Cramer’s death, Tuesday.

Cramer, who was from Vermilion, died from a fentanyl overdose in May.

Tyler Wayne Fox, 22, and Abigail Suzanne Link, 22, are charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in fentanyl.

Both will face several years in prison, if convicted.

“I think it’s a good idea to show everybody this can happen. There’s a risk involved in selling drugs,” Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson said. “If it causes a death this is very well what could happen if you’re caught.”

Vermilion Detective Sgt. Scott Holmes worked to find those responsible for Cramer’s death.

Holmes said the new father was working to overcome his drug addiction and was in drug rehabilitation shortly before his death.

“He was tight with his family, tight with his child and his girlfriend,” Holmes said. “He was trying to deal with his addiction, and it got the best of him.”

This year, according to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, 90 people have died from drug overdoses in the county. Of those drug overdose deaths, 84 of them have been from fentanyl.

Tomlinson said it’s “notoriously difficult” to hold drug dealers accountable for any drug-related deaths they have caused. He said they will do whatever it takes to bring justice to more families.

“I think any time we can link the individual who sold the drugs to the Individual who used, we’re going to take advantage of that,” Tomlinson said. “Moving forward looking at those cases where we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that that individual sold those drugs that caused that death.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.