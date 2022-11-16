77-year-old man missing from Massillon
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been issued for missing 77-year-old Richard Fries of Massillon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed.
Fries drove away from his Suzette Avenue home at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 and has not returned.
He was described in the alert as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds, with gray hair, a shaggy beard, and blue eyes.
Fries was reportedly last seen wearing a plaid flannel shirt, tan suede jacket, jeans, and a Vietnam baseball hat.
The alert said he drove off in a silver 2017 Ford Focus with Ohio plate HHP 9832.
Call 911 if you see him or the car, or call 1-888-637-1113 if you have any other information on where he may be.
