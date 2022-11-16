Akron woman assaulted, robbed in home invasion; 2 arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested two men overnight after officers said they broke into a woman’s home while she was sleeping and held her at gunpoint.

According to police, the home invasion took place at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Tyler Street.

The victim told officers she was awoken by two men, who assaulted her, demanded money and later fled in her car.

Officers said they arrested Kyzai Green, 18, of Canton, and Tearle Turner, 31, of Alliance, following a short foot chase and use of the K-9 Unit.

They were taken into custody after officers spotted the victim’s car parked in a driveway on Vernon Odom Boulevard.

According to police, the men are facing the following charges:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Receiving stolen property

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.