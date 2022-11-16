Cleveland police to increase ‘unarmed uniformed’ presence on Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s police department and Downtown Cleveland Alliance are partnering for an initiative meant to help make downtown’s Tower City Center safer.

The two groups will open a co-deployment center that will house two “Neighborhood Safety Specialists” and two officers from the Downtown Services Unit.

“They will specifically focus on the Public Square and contiguous areas surrounding it in an effort of increasing unarmed uniformed visibility through DCA resources along with on-duty law enforcement.”

The center in Tower City, which opens approximately two weeks after a man was fatally shot in Public Square, will be operational from Wednesday through Sunday beginning on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. until midnight.

