Cleveland police to increase ‘unarmed uniformed’ presence on Public Square
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s police department and Downtown Cleveland Alliance are partnering for an initiative meant to help make downtown’s Tower City Center safer.
The two groups will open a co-deployment center that will house two “Neighborhood Safety Specialists” and two officers from the Downtown Services Unit.
The center in Tower City, which opens approximately two weeks after a man was fatally shot in Public Square, will be operational from Wednesday through Sunday beginning on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. until midnight.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.