FIRST ALERT: Lake effect snow to impact the area as cold air continues to spill in

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system continues to track out of our area this morning. We have drizzle and flurries, but roads are just wet. It’ll be a blustery and chilly day. Steady temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Lake effect snow will start to develop off of Lake Erie. Most of the moisture remains out over the lake. As the wind turns more to the west tonight you can expect lake effect snow to track into areas along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Several inches of snow could fall in the more persistent bands. The morning drive tomorrow could be very tricky where this lake effect sets up. The steering wind turns a little more to the southwest by Thursday evening. This will force most of the snow again back out over the water. On and off snow showers will make its way in across the entire area off of Lake Michigan through this period. Very cold and windy Friday. Afternoon temperatures only around 30 degrees.

