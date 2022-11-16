2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Former President Trump announces 2024 bid for White House

By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump announced that he is making a run for the White House in 2024 Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Only one president in U.S. history has been elected to two non-consecutive terms: Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892.

Trump made this announcement while facing a series of intensifying criminal investigations, including a Justice Department probe into the hundreds of documents with classified markings that were discovered in boxes and drawers at his Mar-a-Lago club, according to an Associated Press story.

The former 45th president had a tumultuous 4-years in the White House he made history as the first to be impeached twice and his term ended with his supporters violently storming the U.S. Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power after losing the 2020 election now President Joe Biden.

This is Trump’s third time running for President of the United States.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Former President Trump announces 2024 bid for White House
Former President Trump announces 2024 bid for White House
Richard Fries, 77, drove away from his Massillon home in a silver 2017 Ford Focus with OH plate...
77-year-old man missing from Massillon
Fentanyl pills
2 suspected drug dealers arrested in connection to Vermilion man’s overdose death
Liv’s law would create harsher penalties for repeat drunk drivers who cause deadly crashes.
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI law after losing daughter to drunk driver