Former President Trump announces 2024 bid for White House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump announced that he is making a run for the White House in 2024 Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Only one president in U.S. history has been elected to two non-consecutive terms: Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892.

Trump made this announcement while facing a series of intensifying criminal investigations, including a Justice Department probe into the hundreds of documents with classified markings that were discovered in boxes and drawers at his Mar-a-Lago club, according to an Associated Press story.

The former 45th president had a tumultuous 4-years in the White House he made history as the first to be impeached twice and his term ended with his supporters violently storming the U.S. Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power after losing the 2020 election now President Joe Biden.

This is Trump’s third time running for President of the United States.

