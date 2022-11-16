Mentor police make arrest in hit-skip crash

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police say officers made an arrest in hit-skip crash that happened on Oct. 21.

Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Liuzzo, from Wickliffe on the following charges:

Vehicular assault

Failure to stop after an accident

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Police say 64-year-old Michael Hewitt was riding his bike in a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Liuzzo.

Liuzzo continued to drive northbound fleeing the scene of the crash.

According to police Liuzzo’s vehicle was identified shortly after and stopped at the intersection of Reynolds Road and Brownell Drive.

Hewitt was taken to Hillcrest Hospital by Mentor Fire Rescue.

He was released from the hospital the next day, police say.

A hearing is scheduled for Liuzzo at Mentor Municipal Court on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.