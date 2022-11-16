2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s largest women’s tennis event is coming to Cleveland

Generic (Source: Pixabay)
Generic (Source: Pixabay)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Rock Entertainment Group (REG) and Tennis in the Land announce a multi-year partnership on Wednesday.

Rock Entertainment says Tennis in the Land is just one of five standalone Women Tennis Association events in the United States.

The event is a part of the US Open Series, which includes 32 single players and 16 doubles teams competing in 54 matches in seven days.

REG CEO Nic Barlage says “Over the past two years, Tennis in the Land has flourished to become a much anticipated week-long annual event for Northeast Ohio.”

Tennis in the Land in its second year at the Nautica Entertainment Complex located in the Flats West bank had more than 30,000 fans and brought in around $4 million in total economic impact for the city.

“Tennis in the Land, the annual Women’s Tennis Association 250 event, will continue to bring the most elite women’s tennis players to Cleveland adding to the marketability of our community as a sports town.” Says David Gilbert, President, and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

