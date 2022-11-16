Ohio parents push for stricter OVI law after losing daughter to drunk driver

ASHEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family who lost their daughter to a drunk driver is now working to pass legislation in her honor.

Liv’s law would create harsher penalties for repeat drunk drivers who cause deadly crashes.

Olivia Wright, 22, known as Liv, was hit and killed by a drunk driver on Sept. 29, 2020.

Two deputies showed up at her family’s home hours later with the horrific news.

“I remember him saying, we regret to inform you... and that was the last I remember I just blanked out,” said Bryan Wright, Liv’s father. “I was kind of brought back to reality by my son screaming upstairs.”

Liv’s mother, Teresa, called Liv her best friend.

She read 19 News part of her victim impact statement from the day her daughter’s killer was sentenced.

“I wanted more than anything to be there for her,” said Teresa Wright. “I grabbed her phone and looked at her location. I will never forget where it recorded. The Franklin County Morgue.”

An unimaginable grief, but now Teresa and her husband Bryan are channeling that heartbreak into change.

Bryan says the driver who killed his daughter was three times the legal limit and had been arrested for OVI before.

With this bill in effect, Bryan and Teresa hope it’ll make people think twice before drinking and driving.

“If somebody would have done this to prevent Liv from dying, I would have been so grateful,” said Teresa. “So I know that it’s important, but it still doesn’t make the pain go away.”

Sadly, nothing can bring Liv back. However, her legacy of helping others lives on in this bill, and could potentially change state law forever.

Ohio Representative Mark Johnson sponsors Liv’s law.

He sent us a statement that reads in part, “as a lawmaker that represents the Wright family, I feel compelled to take action to increase the penalties for impaired driving, especially repeat offenders where a death occurs because of their negligence.”

