Police pursuit ends at Cleveland woman’s doorstep; she’s still waiting for repairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has been waiting a month for repairs to be done in her apartment.

A car smacked into her wall in October. The crash left behind extensive damage.

“I don’t live like this. When I moved here, I didn’t live like this and I refuse to like this,” Robbin Depriest said.

Depriest’s dining room wall has a massive hole. There’s a pile of bricks, dirt and dust. She calls it a complete mess.

“You want your rent? Don’t text me asking for rent and you all haven’t completed this.”

Management has boarded it up and installed insulation since the crash, but that’s all.

“I was hoping they could get the bricks up. They would get the powdery stuff that’s down here, but they didn’t,” Depriest said. “They offered me to move, but I was nervous and I was scared. I didn’t want to leave my home.”

A company came to her home on Nov. 4 to get a quote for repairs.

Depriest said papers were signed. It looked like things were finally about to fixed. They were set to return on Nov. 7, but they didn’t show up.”

“Nobody, no call, nothing.”

She called management again. They told her workers would be out Nov. 14.

“No show, no call from nobody.”

Management told Depriest it’s out of their hands.

Deprist called the 19 News Troubleshooter Team for help. We gave management a call and were sent to the voicemail.

“I have feelings, I’m not rich, I don’t have a lot of money. I appreciate if someone would respect me enough to fix up my home. This is not my fault,” Depriest said.

19 News is waiting to hear back from Depriest’s management company. We will update the story as soon we know more.

