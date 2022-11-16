Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.

“That was mind blowing,” said Keith Cochran, whose car truck was stolen. “I couldn’t think of a more lower place to steal a vehicle from.”

Surveillance photos show one of the men who police believe stole Keith Cochran’s white Ford pickup dump truck. Authorities are searching for two men driving a silver Honda Civic with a banner across the top of the back window that says “fearless” in white letters.

“It shows the car pulling in, and then a guy getting out stealing my tools from the backseat and they circle around the parking lot one time and then they both see both cars pulling out, pulling down the street,” Cochran said.

Cochran’s truck is his work truck. He’s a small business owner and runs KC Multiservices, a small excavation company.

“It’s my livelihood,” Cochran admitted. “It’s the only means of moving my machinery around on my trailer.”

He’s out about $30,000 now.

“I got two kids at home,” he said. “I’m out of work now for about a week and a half. Small business bills are coming in fast and it’s gonna be a rough time for a little bit until I get a new truck.”

Cochran also had a loaded gun in his car in a lock box that he’s hoping criminals don’t use.

“That’s my most important worry that hopefully no one gets hurt with that gun,” Cochran said.

Cleveland Clinic Akron General police said Cochran’s is the only car stolen from their parking lots in the past few months.

Cochran says until his insurance comes through, or he gets his truck back, he’s out of work. So, he’s just praying that someone out there knows something.

