Suspect wanted for shooting at Cleveland Giant Eagle parking lot police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police say they are searching for a man involved in a shooting in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Nov. 10.
According to police, around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, at the Giant Eagle located at 3050 West 117th St., the suspect got into a fight with the victim.
The suspect pulled out a handgun shooting the victim then fled on foot, police say.
The above photo shows suspect who police say is a man 6-foot 6-inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has dreadlocks.
Police say before the shooting the suspect was driving a red Dodge Nitro with a black front bumper.
The police didn’t comment on the victims condition.
If you have any information contact detectives at (216) 623-2534 or contact the Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers at (216) 252-7463.
