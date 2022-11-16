2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect wanted for shooting at Cleveland Giant Eagle parking lot police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police say they are searching for a man involved in a shooting in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Nov. 10.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, at the Giant Eagle located at 3050 West 117th St., the suspect got into a fight with the victim.

The suspect pulled out a handgun shooting the victim then fled on foot, police say.

Suspect wanted for shooting at Cleveland Giant Eagle parking lot police say(Cleveland Police Department)

The above photo shows suspect who police say is a man 6-foot 6-inches, weighs 150 pounds, and has dreadlocks.

Police say before the shooting the suspect was driving a red Dodge Nitro with a black front bumper.

The police didn’t comment on the victims condition.

If you have any information contact detectives at (216) 623-2534 or contact the Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers at (216) 252-7463.

