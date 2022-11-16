AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Lorain County CSI on Nov. 15:

Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say (Lorain County CSI)

Call Avon Police Det. B. Quinn at 440-934-7965 or email wquinn@avonpd.com if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this school break-in.

