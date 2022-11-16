Cleveland Guardians’ Terry Francona named American League Manager of the Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona was named American League Manager of the Year on Nov. 15, as voted upon by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Oh, captain! Our captain!



Terry Francona has been named American League Manager of the Year for the 3rd time in his Hall of Fame career.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/AqinuSWyZF — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 15, 2022

This is Francona’s third manager of the year win.

He won back in 2013, which was his first season in Cleveland, and again in 2016 after leading the team to the World Series.

The Guardians manager beat out Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Mariners Scott Servais for the award.

The Cleveland Guardians went 92-70 this season on the way to the AL Central title.

They did that despite having the youngest roster in the league and having 17 players make their MLB debut in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.