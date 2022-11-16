Watch: Deshaun Watson practices with Cleveland Browns for 1st time of regular season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the practice field on Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson officially back at practice in Berea: pic.twitter.com/VtqUivSoYT — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 16, 2022

The quarterback continues to serve his 11-game suspension until De. 4.

Watson was cleared on Monday to return to team practices.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told media this will be the first time coaches will be able to work closely with the quarterback since his suspension started in late August.

Brissett and Watson getting some work in with receivers: pic.twitter.com/E6jQJs7rkh — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 16, 2022

With Watson set to return against Houston, Jacoby Brissett has just two more starts.

The quarterback said it’s not his job to balance being prepared for the next two games and getting Watson acclimated within the system.

“That’s the coach’s job to balance it and split things up,” Brissett said. “I just have to go out there and prepare how I always prepare. Do my job and control what I can control.”

Through a unique situation, #Browns QB Jacoby Brissett has been real and consistent. With Deshaun Watson set to return to practice today, Brissett remains the same and I feel like this proves it. pic.twitter.com/1X8EFEvMCS — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 16, 2022

