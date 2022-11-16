2 Strong 4 Bullies
Watch: Deshaun Watson practices with Cleveland Browns for 1st time of regular season

Brissett set to start two more games before Watson takes over
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the practice field on Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea.

The quarterback continues to serve his 11-game suspension until De. 4.

Watson was cleared on Monday to return to team practices.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told media this will be the first time coaches will be able to work closely with the quarterback since his suspension started in late August.

With Watson set to return against Houston, Jacoby Brissett has just two more starts.

The quarterback said it’s not his job to balance being prepared for the next two games and getting Watson acclimated within the system.

“That’s the coach’s job to balance it and split things up,” Brissett said. “I just have to go out there and prepare how I always prepare. Do my job and control what I can control.”

