16 horses, other animals rescued in alleged neglect case in Ashland County

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of the United States and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday rescued 16 horses, among other animals, in an alleged case of neglect.

Authorities, with the assistance of the Humane Society of Ashland County, Days End Farm Horse Rescue and Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, found 16 horses, six goats and “several cats and dogs” after executing a search and seizure warrant at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 16, according to a department press release.

Officials said the horses were found living in “filthy living conditions”, which included stalls full of several feet of manure and animals with overgrown and damaged hooves. Veterinarians said the overgrown hooves can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Police confirmed they found a mare with a ruptured eye trapped among the neglected animals.

Officials said several responders were needed to pry open a stall containing a goat with overgrown hooves and horns curling into its own head due to waste accumulation.

“It’s like walking into an abandoned, forgotten barn, but there are beautiful living beings trapped here. Looking at the accumulation of waste, you can only imagine how long these animals have been suffering in these conditions,” Mark Finneran, Ohio director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a comment. “We are grateful to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and everyone involved in intervening so these animals never have to live this way again.”

Ashland County Sheriff Wayne Risner said the department “deeply appreciates” the Humane Society of the United States for their assistance in rescuing the animals in a statement.

“We take great pride in taking care of the animals in our community and the assistance of the HSUS allowed us to intervene without causing a burden on our community’s resources,” Chief Risner said.

Officials confirmed the rescued animals were transported to a safe location, where they will receive care and veterinary attention.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

