17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma

PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim.

Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway.

19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect.

“I was asleep. I had no idea that the car was even missing,” Dawn Lasorella.

She woke up to missed calls from police. They told her he crashed the car not too far away near Snow and Pearl Roads in Parma.

“It puts a fear in you because I was home when it happened. I was alone. I had to dogs that didn’t even bark, which tells me that maybe this hasn’t been the first time that they were experienced with stealing these vehicles.”

The boy was caught the same night.

Lasorella said police told her this isn’t the kid’s first run in with the law.

“He said multiple offenses and really I have no legal way of knowing who he is because he is a juvenile,” she said. “I’m just stuck, because you have to have a vehicle and the prices are crazy. There’s a lot of aftermath that when these kids steal these cars, they don’t think of the consequences for the people they are affecting.”

The entire situation has brought up past trauma.

Years ago, Lasorella was working at a bank that got robbed.

“It was five of them, they came in with guns, it was traumatic, I got hit a little bit so it brings up a lot of those insecurities.”

She bought a Ring camera as an extra layer of protection.

“Looking at security cameras now, things that might make me feel secure.”

Parma Heights police say charges have not been filed yet. The case will be forwarded to juvenile court.

