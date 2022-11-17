2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says

Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug...
Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.(Benjamin Vincent Kasapoglu / (CC BY 4.0))
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer.

The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.

There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays at the drug’s creator, Teva Pharmaceuticals.

A data analytics firm reported for people ages 22 to 44, usage has increased by 15% between 2020 and 2021.

The drug is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Doctors said a lack of access to Adderall can have implications for careers, home lives and even safety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

University and community express shock after two armed robberies just off campus Monday night
Baldwin Wallace University offers tution-free degree to fight teacher shortage
FILE - Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the Lower Klamath River known as Copco 1...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after GOP wins House
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him