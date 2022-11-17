Akron-Canton Airport and Zoo team up to bring a piece of wildlife or travelers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Tigers, monkeys, and penguins are not the sort of thing you’d expect to see at the airport.

Soon if you travel through Akron-Canton Airport you can get a look at wildlife... while waiting for your next flight.

Akron-Canton Airport and the Akron Zoo are partnering to make this unusual site, a normal one, to bring a sense of Wild to travelers.

“That’s an opportunity for us to say yes, we want to bring folks that are coming through, whether you are a traveler with exhibits like this or if you are a greeter out front” said, Renato Camacho, President and CEO of Akron-Canton Airport

Camacho said they teamed with the Akron Zoo to create these wall exhibits, with the use of technology to bring animals to life, through a screen.

He explained, it’s an effort to show key pieces of Canton and Akron... and attract more faces to the airport and zoo.

“Something that people can feel, can touch, and really have a good time about it, and it’s local,” said Camacho.

Doug Piekarz is the President and CEO of the Akron Zoo agrees. He said they have been working on the exhibits since the start of the pandemic.

“This is our airport, and the Akron airport is our zoo, so it makes complete and total sense for us to work together,” said Piekarz.

He said he hopes these exhibits bring more travelers to the zoo and give them a leg up from the pandemic.

“We were closed for just shy of 100 days. And when our gates are closed just from a business standpoint, all the earned revenue stops, and we still have 2800 mouths to feed everyday,” said Piekarz.

He is hopeful these new, lifelike distractions will help and bring a little bit of wildlife fun to travelers as well.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.