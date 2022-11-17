2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘All roadways are closed’: Level 3 snow emergency issued for Ashtabula County

Ashtabula County road conditions
Ashtabula County road conditions(ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi declared a “Level 3″ snow emergency for Thursday as rounds of heavy lake effect snow impacted the area.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

  • LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

“We want everyone to stay off the roads,” he said.

A county sheriff has the ability to declare a snow emergency and limit traffic or close roads if the conditions warrant doing so.

