Baldwin Wallace University offers tution-free degree to fight teacher shortage

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Baldwin Wallace University will bring down the cost of its math and science graduate teaching program to zero to help fight Ohio’s teacher shortage.

BW’s math and science teaching program received funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Education’s “Addressing the Educator Shortages” scholarship program.

According to a Baldwin Wallace Twitter post, the program helps prepare students to teach math and science in grades seven through 12.

The program includes mentored field experience at local schools.

The full scholarship package is available to students who enroll in the program beginning in May 2023, BW says.

