Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home Wednesday morning.

According to Parma police, officers responded to the home on W. 26th Street for a domestic violence complaint.

Officers said they took a man into custody and EMS transported a woman to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the couple are not being released at this time.

Later that morning, a family member went to the home to retrieve some weapons and discovered the body, said police. Officers added it appears the victim had been deceased for some time.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death and the victim’s identity.

Parma police said this is an ongoing investigation.

