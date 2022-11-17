2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home Wednesday morning.

According to Parma police, officers responded to the home on W. 26th Street for a domestic violence complaint.

Officers said they took a man into custody and EMS transported a woman to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the couple are not being released at this time.

Later that morning, a family member went to the home to retrieve some weapons and discovered the body, said police. Officers added it appears the victim had been deceased for some time.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death and the victim’s identity.

Parma police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

SouthPark Mall
Strongsville police arrest 2 men for breaking into SouthPark Mall
Elyria hit-skip suspect
Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
winnie car story
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma