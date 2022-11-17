2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland has first monkeypox-associated death, health officials say

(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC/MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died, confirmed Cleveland health officials Thursday afternoon.

The man, whose name is not being released, is Cleveland’s first death associated with the virus.

Cleveland health officials added the victim also had other health conditions and was hospitalized at the time of his death.

“We’re devastated by this news and any premature death in our community. We’re grateful to all of our partners participating in the vaccination effort to help reduce the burden of infectious diseases in Cleveland,” said Dr. David Margolius, Director of the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

Ohio has had 370 cases of monkeypox; including, 154 in Cuyahoga County. Out of the 154 cases, 91 people are from the city of Cleveland.

In Cuyahoga County, health officials 2,611 people have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Monkeypox is spread by skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, contact with contaminated clothes or linen, or contact with respiratory secretions from an infected individual, said health officials.

